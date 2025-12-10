Taylor Swift faced "coordinated attack" pushing Nazi claims after The Life of a Showgirl drop

New York, New York - New data analysis has revealed that a coordinated attack fueled allegations that Taylor Swift was promoting a far-right agenda with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

A new report has revealed that much of the online discourse about Taylor Swift's alleged promotion of right-wing or even Nazi ideals was generated through a "coordinated attack." © IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to a Tuesday report from Rolling Stone, "a small network of inauthentic social accounts" sought to push the idea that the 35-year-old pop star was endorsing right-wing or even Nazi ideals through the album.

Behavioral intelligence startup GUDEA reported that just under 4% of accounts were behind 28% of the online discourse attacking Swift.

One of the viral accusations centered around a lightning bolt necklace released on the singer's website that users claimed resembled a pattern worn by the SS.

Others focused on Swift's lyrics, including the supposed "trad wife" vibes on songs like Wi$h Li$t and a seeming defense of her MAGA-aligned friends – particularly Brittany Mahomes – on CANCELLED!.

"The false narrative that Taylor Swift was using Nazi symbolism did not remain confined to fringe conspiratorial spaces," the researchers said. "It successfully pulled typical users into comparisons between Swift and Kanye West.

"This demonstrates how a strategically seeded falsehood can convert into widespread authentic discourse, reshaping public perception even when most users do not believe the originating claim."

The GUDEA team also noted an overlap with the alleged smear campaign facing actor and longtime friend of Swift, Blake Lively.

Lively was ruthlessly targeted online, painted as tone-deaf and narcissistic as her 2024 movie, It Ends With Us, hit theaters.

The 38-year-old has since sued her co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of hiring a PR team to engineer the online campaign as retaliation for accusing him of sexual harassment on set.

According to the researchers, the data "reveals a cross-event amplification network, one that disproportionately influences multiple celebrity-driven controversies and injects misinformation into otherwise organic conversations."