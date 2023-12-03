Taylor Swift, football player? Hilarious toddler makes her case in viral video

Kansas City, Kansas - Amid Taylor Swift 's romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, some of the singer's less-than-sporty fans have been trying to get into football, with the hilarious results captured in a viral clip!

A little girl named Hattie has enchanted netizens with her hilarious attempt at watching a football game featuring her "favorite football player," Taylor Swift. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlowe.homes

A little girl named Hattie has enchanted internet users with her hilarious attempt at watching a football game.

The viral clip, which was posted on Instagram by Hattie's real estate agent mom Jordan Lowe, shows the toddler sporting an adorable mini Kansas City Chiefs cheerleading outfit.

The Kansas City-based mom and daughter started out strong. "I'm so excited for football!" Hattie exclaims.

When she is asked what she likes about football, however, the little girl simply replies, "No, thank you."

Her mom continues, asking Hattie who her favorite football player is.



The answer comes without hesitation: "Um, Taylor Swift."

The post – which has over 763,622 likes and counting – is captioned, "Sincerely, two girlies who are watching this football game just to see Taylor Swift."

It's easy to understand the toddler's confusion, as the 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer has been making a ton of appearances at Kelce's football games to support her new boo.