What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Rio De Janeiro?

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Brazil as she rounds out her Latin America leg, ushering in six more surprise songs for Swifties to panic over!

Taylor Swift will play three shows at Estádio Nilton Santos beginning on Friday. © IMAGO / Latin America News Agency

The 33-year-old will begin a three-night stint at Estádio Nilton Santos on Friday, with Sabrina Carpenter returning as the opening act for each performance.

After a memorable return to the tour in Argentina, Taylor is sure to continue her chaotic surprises in Brazil, with all eyes, of course, on the acoustic set.

In Buenos Aires, the Karma artist (mostly) kept her selections to songs that had yet to be performed on The Eras Tour, the only exception being Out of the Woods, which was mashed up with the brand-new 1989 vault track, Is It Over Now?.

Taylor played two vault tracks from her latest re-recording, which dropped last month, and many believe she'll continue the streak with at least one more in Rio De Janeiro.

The most likely pick? Now That We Don't Talk, which has emerged as a fan-favorite with a particular popularity on TikTok. Also in contention for the weekend is Say Don't Go.

In the wake of Taylor's viral nods to Travis Kelce in Argentina, Number 87 could get another shout-out with Mary's Song from her self-titled debut.

In perhaps a bit more far-fetched theory, Taylor could also debut another non-album surprise song from the soundtrack of a certain franchise that's making a big return this weekend.