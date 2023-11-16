What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Rio De Janeiro?
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Brazil as she rounds out her Latin America leg, ushering in six more surprise songs for Swifties to panic over!
The 33-year-old will begin a three-night stint at Estádio Nilton Santos on Friday, with Sabrina Carpenter returning as the opening act for each performance.
After a memorable return to the tour in Argentina, Taylor is sure to continue her chaotic surprises in Brazil, with all eyes, of course, on the acoustic set.
In Buenos Aires, the Karma artist (mostly) kept her selections to songs that had yet to be performed on The Eras Tour, the only exception being Out of the Woods, which was mashed up with the brand-new 1989 vault track, Is It Over Now?.
Taylor played two vault tracks from her latest re-recording, which dropped last month, and many believe she'll continue the streak with at least one more in Rio De Janeiro.
The most likely pick? Now That We Don't Talk, which has emerged as a fan-favorite with a particular popularity on TikTok. Also in contention for the weekend is Say Don't Go.
In the wake of Taylor's viral nods to Travis Kelce in Argentina, Number 87 could get another shout-out with Mary's Song from her self-titled debut.
In perhaps a bit more far-fetched theory, Taylor could also debut another non-album surprise song from the soundtrack of a certain franchise that's making a big return this weekend.
Will Taylor Swift perform her Hunger Games soundtrack songs at The Eras Tour?
So far, Taylor has only performed one non-album surprise song: I Don't Wanna Live Forever from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.
She could make it two in Rio with a performance of Safe and Sound or Eyes Open, both of which were written and released for The Hunger Games soundtrack.
The Cruel Summer songstress dropped her version of both songs earlier this year, and with the highly-anticipated prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, hitting theaters on Friday, she could pay homage to the tracks during her acoustic set.
As for some more eclectic options, Taylor is likely to stick with her lack of repeats until she kicks off the next leg of the tour in 2024.
This leaves The Way I Loved You, peace, and happiness as the biggest fan-favorites in the running.
It's also worth noting that Me! is the only lead single remaining, but Swifties' evident disapproval of the track continues to weaken its odds of a performance. But who doesn't love a good redemption arc?
All will be revealed at surprise song o'clock in Rio De Janeiro beginning on Friday. If you're not lucky enough to catch the action in person, be sure to find a live stream to keep up with all the surprises!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Latin America News Agency