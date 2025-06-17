Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce during children's hospital visit

Hollywood, Florida - Taylor Swift made a rare comment about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a recent visit to a children's hospital in Florida.

The 35-year-old pop star made several young Swifties' dreams come true by paying a visit to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital on Friday.

Footage of her trip was shared across social media, giving a glimpse of her sweet interactions with the patients, their families, and the hospital staff.

In one viral clip, Taylor mentioned Travis when a patient asked what brought her to Florida.

"My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing," she told the young fan.

"Just drop in on you, you know I mean," the Grammy winner added, laughing.

Photos shared by the hospital showed Taylor posing with the fan, who was given a signed copy of The Eras Tour book dedicated to him and his family.

Taylor has long enjoyed visiting patients at children's hospitals, having last done so in December 2024, just days after wrapping up her run on The Eras Tour.