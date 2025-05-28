Taylor Swift makes big move to spend time with Travis Kelce amid NFL prep

Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift has moved her life to Florida(!!!) as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, prepares for his next NFL season.

As reported by People on Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer is currently in Miami "to support and spend time" with Travis amid his football training.

The lovebirds were just recently spotted dining in West Palm Beach, with an insider confirming that the 35-year-old athlete had been "working" before the dinner date, adding, "He left early to go meet her."

Taylor and Travis spent much of their recent downtime traveling after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end lost the Super Bowl back in February.

Rumors had been swirling following the loss that Travis might walk away from football and formally retire from the NFL, but he ultimately confirmed at the end of the month that he would be back for another season.

"Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!" he said in a text message shared by sports commentator Pat McAfee.