Taylor Swift shocks fans with surprise Sabrina Carpenter duet at The Eras Tour!

New Orleans, Louisiana - Taylor Swift welcomed her former opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, back to The Eras Tour for an epic surprise duet on Saturday night.
During Taylor's second show at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, the 34-year-old pop star had a new trick up her sleeve when it came to her acoustic set.
For her first surprise song of the night, Taylor did not perform one of her own songs, instead singing a cover of Sabrina's smash-hit Espresso!
After performing a bit of the song, Taylor opted to give the 25-year-old singer a call – live on stage.
Putting Sabrina on speakerphone, the Karma songstress then asked her if she might want to come join her on stage.
Sure enough, Sab did just that, and she arrived just a moment later!
The two then dove into an epic surprise song mashup of Espresso and another of the Nonsense singer's recent hits, Please Please Please, which they combined with Is It Over Now?, a vault track from 1989 (Taylor's Version).
Sabrina, who previously opened a number of the international stops on The Eras Tour, last joined the acoustic portion of the show in Sydney, Australia, when her opening set was canceled due to a weather delay.
Taylor, who is currently joined by supporting act Gracie Abrams, continues The Eras Tour with a third and final show in New Orleans on Sunday night.
