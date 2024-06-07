What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour Edinburgh?
Edinburgh, UK - Taylor Swift is finally bringing The Eras Tour across the pond as she kicks off her UK leg with a slate of shows in Edinburgh, Scotland!
The 34-year-old pop star will keep the surprises coming with three nights at Murrayfield Stadium from Friday through Sunday.
Since adding The Tortured Poets Department to the sold-out stadium tour, Taylor has been taking on a fairly predictable – but still quite chaotic – pattern.
Almost every night has featured the live debut of a song from her most recent album, be it in a mashup or solo.
She's not likely to repeat any recent choices, so of The Tortured Poets Department's remaining picks, imgonnagetyouback, The Albatross, and Cassandra are all strong contenders.
While her non-TTPD tracks are likely to be slotted into clever mashups, Taylor's most recent selections may provide some hints as to which eras she'll be leaning into this weekend.
What mashups could Taylor Swift play in Edinburgh?
The Karma singer has recently tapped a few songs from her discography that hadn't been performed yet on The Eras Tour, so if she looks to continue this trend, fans can expect selections like Forever Winter, It's Nice to Have a Friend, happiness, or We Were Happy.
Taylor hasn't given too much love to the Speak Now era in her latest shows, so while all of the album's tracks have been played already, she may dive back in with a repeat of I Can See You, Castles Crumbling (potentially with Hayley Williams?), or another fan-favorite pick.
Another recent pattern has been repeating past mashups – particularly ones that were big hits with the audience.
Should she go this route, Haunted and exile (last played in Sydney) or Foolish One and Tell Me Why (last played in Singapore) are some probable picks.
It all kicks off on Friday night, and if you're not lucky enough to be there in person, be sure to hit up a live stream so you don't miss any of the surprises.
