What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour Edinburgh?

Edinburgh, UK - Taylor Swift is finally bringing The Eras Tour across the pond as she kicks off her UK leg with a slate of shows in Edinburgh, Scotland!

Taylor Swift will play three shows at Murrayfield Stadium, kicking off on Friday. © via REUTERS

The 34-year-old pop star will keep the surprises coming with three nights at Murrayfield Stadium from Friday through Sunday.

Since adding The Tortured Poets Department to the sold-out stadium tour, Taylor has been taking on a fairly predictable – but still quite chaotic – pattern.

Almost every night has featured the live debut of a song from her most recent album, be it in a mashup or solo.

She's not likely to repeat any recent choices, so of The Tortured Poets Department's remaining picks, imgonnagetyouback, The Albatross, and Cassandra are all strong contenders.

While her non-TTPD tracks are likely to be slotted into clever mashups, Taylor's most recent selections may provide some hints as to which eras she'll be leaning into this weekend.