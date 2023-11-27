Taylor Swift has a special Eras Tour Film announcement for her birthday!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift 's birthday is coming up and to celebrate, she's giving the world the gift of her Eras Tour concert movie !

Taylor Swift has revealed that her Era Concert film will begin streaming on her birthday. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 33-year-old singer had fans feeling thankful on Monday when she announced that her Eras Tour concert flick will be available for streaming on her special day.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she wrote on Instagram.

The Lavender Haze singer added that film will have an "extended version" with additional songs that weren't included in the theatrical release.

The extra tracks, per her social media post, will include Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live.

To her fans' wildest delight, The Eras Tour film "will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on, you guessed it, December 13."