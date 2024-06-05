Taylor Swift joins Lady Gaga to slam "invasive" pregnancy speculation

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has thrown her support behind fellow pop star Lady Gaga after the singer slammed rumors that she was pregnant.

Lady Gaga (pictured) reference Taylor Swift's latest hit as she clapped back at pregnancy rumors. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ladygaga

On Tuesday, Gaga clapped back at speculation that she was expecting with a viral TikTok video referencing Swift's recent hit, Down Bad.

"not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym," the 38-year-old wrote over the clip, adding on a link for fans to register to vote.

The video caught the 34-year-old Karma singer's eye on Wednesday, and she left her own message under the clip, fighting back against the rampant scrutiny female stars face over their weight.

"Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body," Swift said. "Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

The Grammy winner is no stranger to such rumors, as recent Eras Tour photos sparked similarly cruel speculation online about whether she's expecting a baby as well.

In her 2020 Miss Americana documentary, Swift opened up about her struggles with body image and eating disorders – comments which happened to receive some special praise from Lady Gaga as well.