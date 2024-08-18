Will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at her last Wembley show?

London, UK - Taylor Swift sent the Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories into overdrive on Saturday as she performed an anticipated hit from the album as her latest Eras Tour surprise song.

The 34-year-old singer kept the surprises coming on the third night of her latest stay at London's Wembley Stadium with a buzzy set of acoustic songs.

Swifties have long been speculating that Taylor will announce the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) on stage at some point, as she did for both Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

With only one Reputation song – I Did Something Bad – having not been performed on The Eras Tour, many believed that she was saving the track for her surprise set in which she'd announce the re-recording release.

But alas, the mastermind proved to be ever unpredictable as she finally played I Did Something Bad on Saturday – but opted not to formally announce the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

However, all hope is not lost, as the Karma singer appeared to give a few teases that the anticipated news was actually coming Tuesday – the final night of her current London stint.