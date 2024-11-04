Taylor Swift makes voting plea after US Eras Tour finale: "Your last chance"

Indianapolis, Indiana - Pop icon Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from her final US show of The Eras Tour in Indianapolis, including a very important message for fans.

Taylor Swift posted on Instagram after the Eras Tour US leg's finale, encouraging fans to vote in the 2024 presidential election. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP, IMAGO / Manngold, & Screenshot/Instagram/@TaylorSwift

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a carousel of recent photos from the latest stop on her Eras Tour.

"Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour," she wrote, expressing her gratitude for the experience.

"Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis..."

Yet she didn't stop there.

Taylor also used her massive platform to encourage fans to participate in the 2024 presidential election on November 5, stating, "And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote."

In early September, the Karma singer pledged her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"I've done my research, and I've made my choice," she stated of her picks for the presidency.