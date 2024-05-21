Taylor Swift Marvel rumors heat up with renewed Deadpool chatter!

Los Angeles, California - Rumors suggesting Taylor Swift will soon make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have continued to heat up amid news of an alleged meeting with studio head Kevin Feige.

Taylor Swift's potential entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe just got another boost of support with rumors that the star met with the president of Marvel Studios. © Collage: IMAGO / TT & Landmark Media

The 34-year-old pop star's name has frequently been tossed around when it comes to the franchise debut of the Dazzler, a comic book hero with the ability to convert sound into light beams.

Insider Daniel Richtman, better known as @DanielRPK on X, alleged that Swift had a meeting with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about a potential role in the superhero saga.

Fans have long speculated that Swift could play the Dazzler due to the character's musical inclinations, but the theories have been all the more bolstered by the Grammy winner's close friend with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Swift is also close with Shawn Levy, director of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Dazzler is speculated to make her debut.

Adding further fuel to the fire was Levy, Reynolds, and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman joining the Jarma singer at a Chiefs-Jets game last fall, seemingly putting all the puzzle pieces together!

Reynolds, who once denied the rumors of Swift's involvement, opted for a more ambiguous response when he was asked about the subject more recently.