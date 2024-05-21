Taylor Swift Marvel rumors heat up with renewed Deadpool chatter!
Los Angeles, California - Rumors suggesting Taylor Swift will soon make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have continued to heat up amid news of an alleged meeting with studio head Kevin Feige.
The 34-year-old pop star's name has frequently been tossed around when it comes to the franchise debut of the Dazzler, a comic book hero with the ability to convert sound into light beams.
Insider Daniel Richtman, better known as @DanielRPK on X, alleged that Swift had a meeting with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about a potential role in the superhero saga.
Fans have long speculated that Swift could play the Dazzler due to the character's musical inclinations, but the theories have been all the more bolstered by the Grammy winner's close friend with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.
Swift is also close with Shawn Levy, director of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Dazzler is speculated to make her debut.
Adding further fuel to the fire was Levy, Reynolds, and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman joining the Jarma singer at a Chiefs-Jets game last fall, seemingly putting all the puzzle pieces together!
Reynolds, who once denied the rumors of Swift's involvement, opted for a more ambiguous response when he was asked about the subject more recently.
Will Taylor Swift play Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine?
"You know, movies like this...there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film," the 47-year-old said, per PEOPLE.
"Surprises are the essence of Deadpool," he added.
Feige gave a similarly vague reply when asked last November, nodding at the rumor but not outright confirming or denying it.
Based on Marvel's previous tactics, they'll likely want to keep the buzz going until Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this July.
The cast and crew of Spider-Man: No Way Home famously opted not to confirm the return of former web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield until it hit theaters in 2022, so Swifites can expect to be in for the same treatment.
Swift is not the first modern pop star to dive into the MCU as her ex, Harry Styles, made his debut as Eros in the 2021 flick Eternals.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / TT & Landmark Media