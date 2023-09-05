Taylor Swift reveals the break-up anthem she's loving right now

New York, New York - Amid her break from The Eras Tour , Taylor Swift gave fans a peek at the music she's been loving lately with a shout-out to singer-songwriter Griff.

Taylor Swift (l) gave a shout-out to English singer-songwriter Griff in a new Instagram story. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Matrix

On Monday, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to repost a photo of the cover art for Griff's latest single, Vertigo.

"damn griff i love this one," Swift wrote on her Instagram story.

Vertigo, which dropped on August 31, recounts a failed relationship with a partner who walked away out of fear.

The 22-year-old musician quickly replied to the shout-out as she reposted the Anti-Hero singer's story.

"What!! Is!! Happening!! I have no words," she said.

The pair's mutual support goes way back, as in 2021, Griff shared a photo alongside Swift at the BRIT Awards, also revealing that she had sent flowers as a good luck present to Griff ahead of her performance at the show.

Swift has often used her Instagram story to show her support for her fellow musicians in recent years.