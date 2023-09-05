Taylor Swift reveals the break-up anthem she's loving right now
New York, New York - Amid her break from The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift gave fans a peek at the music she's been loving lately with a shout-out to singer-songwriter Griff.
On Monday, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to repost a photo of the cover art for Griff's latest single, Vertigo.
"damn griff i love this one," Swift wrote on her Instagram story.
Vertigo, which dropped on August 31, recounts a failed relationship with a partner who walked away out of fear.
The 22-year-old musician quickly replied to the shout-out as she reposted the Anti-Hero singer's story.
"What!! Is!! Happening!! I have no words," she said.
The pair's mutual support goes way back, as in 2021, Griff shared a photo alongside Swift at the BRIT Awards, also revealing that she had sent flowers as a good luck present to Griff ahead of her performance at the show.
Swift has often used her Instagram story to show her support for her fellow musicians in recent years.
From long-time bestie Selena Gomez to indie supergroup boygenius, the Karma songstress loves to keep Swifties up-to-date on her current faves.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Matrix