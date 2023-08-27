Selena Gomez gets sweet shout-out from "bestie" Taylor Swift

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has millions dancing thanks to her latest single, including her long-time BFF Taylor Swift !

Taylor Swift (r.) gave Selena Gomez a shout-out on Instagram to celebrate her new single. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer reshared a clip from Selena's new music video for Single Soon, which dropped on Friday.

"When ur bestie is the bestest," Taylor captioned the post on her Instagram story. "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."

Taylor's show of support for the 31-year-old's return to music after over two years comes after several sweet gestures from Selena in support of Taylor's career.

The Rare Beauty founder attended The Eras Tour in Los Angeles earlier this month, where she shared an adorable video of herself dancing alongside her little sister Gracie during Taylor's performance of Lover.

The outing marked Selena's second appearance at the sold-out stadium tour, having previously gone to one of the Arlington shows dressed up as folklore-era Taylor.

The A-list besties reunited for the unexpected return of Taylor's epic July 4 celebrations, with both stars sharing photos of their antics on social media.