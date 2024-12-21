Taylor Swift turns heads in furry fashion for Chiefs-Texans showdown

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift sported some chic winter fashion as she returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 35-year-old pop star arrived on Saturday in a long, red coat with fur trimmings, which she paired with knee-high black boots and a matching black fur bucket hat.

Per footage shared on social media, Taylor brought her mom, Andrea, and dad, Scott, with her to watch the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans at 1 PM ET.

The Karma singer's appearance comes after she celebrated her 35th birthday in Kansas City at a surprise party Travis reportedly planned himself!

The bash was themed after Taylor's Eras Tour, which came to an end earlier this month in Vancouver.

According to Page Six, "Taylor couldn't have been more shocked when she saw everyone standing there."

The guests all sported outfits inspired by The Eras Tour, with Travis donning the same suit he wore when he made a surprise appearance on stage at her London show over the summer.