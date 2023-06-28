Taylor Swift scores big invite from the Oscars!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is among over 300 stars who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in their newest class of members.

Per Variety, the 33-year-old has officially been selected for membership in the music branch of the Academy, making her a voter in both the Oscars and the Grammy Awards.

Other newly-invited members included in the 2023 class are several of the most prominent nominees at last year's ceremony, such as Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Paul Mescal.

Swift's song Carolina, written for the soundtrack of Where the Crawdads Sing, made the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars but failed to make the final cut of nominees.

Despite pushing for a nomination with an appearance in Variety's Directors on Directors, the Anti-Hero singer was again snubbed in the Best Live-Action Short Film Category.

All Too Well: The Short Film, which starred Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink and was directed by Swift, did not make the shortlist.

Still, the Grammy winner is continuing to make a push in the film world, even setting her sets on her feature directorial debut.