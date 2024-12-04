Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning to get engaged after The Eras Tour?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly considering the next step in their relationship!
As the 34-year-old pop star prepares to finish off her historic Eras Tour this weekend, insiders have shed some light on her post-tour plans.
Unsurprisingly, Taylor is looking to enjoy some well-deserved downtime – especially with her boyfriend.
"Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while," a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "They want to do 'normal things' as a couple."
The outlet also claimed that the Karma singer has told her team that she wants to take at least a year before deciding her next moves "to see how things go in her personal life."
As for what exactly that means, sources confirmed that Taylor and Travis "would love to be engaged," but they may not be ready to take the leap quite yet.
What are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's plans for the future?
"Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style," an insider claimed. "That's just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever."
Sources close to the couple also dished on whether Taylor and Travis are thinking about starting a family.
"[Taylor's] not considering kids right now because of her career," one tipster said. "Taylor and Travis are both so busy."
While it may not be something they're planning for in the immediate future, it's something the pair are still reportedly looking forward to.
"Taylor would love to be a mom in the next few years," a source said, adding that both stars are "family-oriented."
The Eras Tour is set to come to an end on December 8, but Travis will unfortunately not be able to attend the final show due his NFL schedule.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & Michael Tran / AFP