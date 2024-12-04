Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning to get engaged after The Eras Tour?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly considering the next step in their relationship!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly considering the next step in their relationship as the pop star prepares to finish her historic Eras Tour run. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & Michael Tran / AFP

As the 34-year-old pop star prepares to finish off her historic Eras Tour this weekend, insiders have shed some light on her post-tour plans.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor is looking to enjoy some well-deserved downtime – especially with her boyfriend.

"Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while," a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "They want to do 'normal things' as a couple."

The outlet also claimed that the Karma singer has told her team that she wants to take at least a year before deciding her next moves "to see how things go in her personal life."

As for what exactly that means, sources confirmed that Taylor and Travis "would love to be engaged," but they may not be ready to take the leap quite yet.