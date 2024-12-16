What did Travis Kelce get Taylor Swift for her 35th birthday?

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce reportedly spared no expense when it came to celebrating Taylor Swift on her 35th birthday!

Travis Kelce (l.) reportedly spared no expense when it came to celebrating Taylor Swift on her 35th birthday! © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & REUTERS

The pop star turned 35 on Friday, and according to The Sun, Travis went all out with an array of lavish gifts for her.

The 35-year-old tight end is said to have sent her 35 bouquets of roses – costing him close to $20,000 – along with over $150,000 worth of jewelry from Tiffany & Co., Rolex, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

"Thirty-five years old is a very important birthday, and he wanted to make things really special for this special occasion," an inside source told the outlet.

The milestone was extra special for the pair, as they are set to enjoy far more time together now that Taylor has wrapped up The Eras Tour.

"The last few months have been very intense for the both of them, and now they just want to enjoy each other, and Taylor's birthday is the first day of many more days and times for celebrations in the next couple of weeks," the tipster added.

It's believed that Taylor and Travis spent her big day together in Kansas City, as the Karma singer visited patients at a children's hospital in the area just two days before.