Taylor Swift shades ex Joe Jonas with medley of breakup songs on The Eras Tour
Toronto, Canada - Taylor Swift got her fans buzzing with an eyebrow-raising mashup of two breakup songs widely assumed to be about the same famous ex!
At The Eras Tour in Toronto on Thursday, the 34-year-old pop star played what Swifties quickly deemed an ode to Joe Jonas!
Her guitar performance for the surprise set featured a mashup of Speak Now's Better Than Revenge and the Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault track, Mr. Perfectly Fine.
Though never outright confirmed by Taylor, Swifties have long believed that both songs were written about her ill-fated romance with the Jonas Brothers frontman in 2008.
"joe jonas getting cooked on a random thursday night is my idea of entertainment," one fan joked on X after the mashup.
"she had to whack joe jonas one more time before tour ends and you know what? i respect that," another wrote.
Taylor and Joe had been amicable in the years since their split as teenagers, but when Joe and wife Sophie Turner called it quits in 2023, it seemed the Karma singer took Sophie's side.
Taylor Swift supported Sophie Turner during divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas
The Game of Thrones star revealed that Taylor let her and her daughters crash at the singer's New York apartment as Sophie and Joe hashed out their divorce proceedings.
Sophie called Taylor an "absolute hero" for her support at the time and said the Grammy winner has "a heart of gold."
"I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space," Sophie said in May.
