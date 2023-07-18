Has Taylor Swift changed even more lyrics on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

New York, New York - After Taylor Swift opted to change a controversial line in Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version) , fans have now noticed even more lyric swaps in her newest re-recording.

Taylor Swift has changed multiple lyrics from the original tracks in Speak Now (Taylor's Version). © Collage: Larry Busacca & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old dropped Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of the 2010 album, on July 7.

Though the updated versions always sound a bit different due to Swift's vocal maturity and the album's new production, fans found that this re-recording had quite a few significant changes to several lyrics as well.

Most notably, the Anti-Hero singer completely altered an infamous line in Better Than Revenge, which has been criticized over the years for its misogynistic tone.

"She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress," she sings in the original version, taking a dig at her ex's new girlfriend. The line in Taylor's Version now says, "He was a moth to the flame / she was holding the matches."

While that alteration stirred a bit of a debate online, it seems there are a few other changes that went under the radar during release week.

In the same song, Swift altered the background vocals at the song's conclusion, which originally sang, "You know that she deserved this." She now sings, "You know that you deserved this," shifting blame from the new girlfriend to the ex who left her.

But that isn't all, as some astute Swifties also picked up on one extremely subtle lyric change in Haunted (Taylor's Version), and it may be related to an important clause in her contract with Big Machine Records.