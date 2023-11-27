Taylor Swift shares touching moment with family of late fan backstage at São Paulo concert

São Paulo, Brazil - Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment with the family of late fan A na Clara Benevides Machado at the last stop on the Eras Tour's Brazil run.

Taylor Swift poses backstage with her late fan's family at her recent Brazil concert. © Screenshot/X/@updateswiftbr

The 33-year-old pop star honored Ana Clara, who died at an Eras Tour concert earlier in November, by inviting her loved ones to the Eras Tour on Sunday.

According to People, Benevides Machado's loved ones – including her father, Weiny Machado – were in attendance at T-Swift's final Brazil tour stop in São Paulo.



Per viral clips from the concert, the family could be seen watching the Wildest Dreams singer from what looked like a VIP section.

Later, Taylor posed backstage with the family for a touching group pic where Benevides Machado's loved ones wore T-shirts with her face on them.

The 23-year-old fan fell ill at the November 17 Eras Tour stop in Rio de Janeiro.

Ana Clara was attended to by first responders at the venue before being transferred to Salgado Filho Hospital, where she passed away.