Taylor Swift shouts out "stunningly beautiful" Zurich in heartfelt message to fans

Taylor Swift has been traveling all over Europe for the last leg of her zeitgeist-rattling Eras Tour, and she took to Instagram to document the travels. © ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / ANP / AFP

In a sweet Thursday Instagram post, superstar Taylor Swift told her 283 million followers all about her latest adventures.

"The Eras Tour has brought so many firsts with it… for example, I’d never been to Switzerland before," the Fortnight singer wrote.

"This place is stunningly beautiful and I loved playing for those 2 wonderful crowds in Zurich," she continued.

"Pretty wild to think we only have 7 cities left on the European leg of the tour," the singer mused in the caption of her post, which also features some stunning professional performance photos.

Taylor, ever looking ahead, ended by gushing about another tour stop to come: "Up next is a city I’ve been looking forward to playing for so long: Milan!!"

Former Swiss tennis all-star Roger Federer made an appearance at one of Taylor's Zurich shows and posted a selfie with the singer captioned, "In my Swiftie era."