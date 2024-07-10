Taylor Swift celebrates special day in Swiftie history with epic Eras Tour mashups
Zurich, Switzerland - Taylor Swift treated fans to two special mashups as she took to The Eras Tour stage for her latest performance in Switzerland.
The 34-year-old pop star continued her trend of surprise song crossovers at Tuesday's show in Zurich, which happened to fall on a notable day in the lore of Taylor Swift!
First up, Taylor took to the guitar to perform a mashup of right where you left me from evermore and 1989's All You Had to Do Was Stay.
But when she took to the piano, the Grammy winner delivered the song everyone had been waiting for – Last Kiss!
The Speak Now hit famously references the show's date, July 9, making it the perfect fit for the evening.
Taylor opted to make the devastating ballad even more heartwrenching by combining it with Red's Sad Beautiful Tragic.
Taylor Swift performs Last Kiss at The Eras Tour in Zurich
Taylor told the crowd that since the performance marked her 113th show on the tour – connecting to her famous love for the number 13 – she wanted to treat them to some of her "favorite songs" during the acoustic set.
Tuesday wasn't the first time Last Kiss made its way into the surprise portion of the show, as she previously played it in Kansas City last July.
Adding to the Swiftie lore, this was the show that Travis Kelce famously attended and attempted to give the Karma singer a friendship bracelet!
The failed endeavor – and his subsequent admission of it on his podcast – caught Taylor's eye, and the two started dating shortly thereafter.
As always, The Eras Tour was graced by the presence of a few famous faces, including tennis legend Roger Federer, who shared a selfie with Taylor via Instagram and proudly declared was "in his Swiftie era."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ANP