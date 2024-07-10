Taylor Swift celebrates special day in Swiftie history with epic Eras Tour mashups

Zurich, Switzerland - Taylor Swift treated fans to two special mashups as she took to The Eras Tour stage for her latest performance in Switzerland.

The 34-year-old pop star continued her trend of surprise song crossovers at Tuesday's show in Zurich, which happened to fall on a notable day in the lore of Taylor Swift!

First up, Taylor took to the guitar to perform a mashup of right where you left me from evermore and 1989's All You Had to Do Was Stay.

But when she took to the piano, the Grammy winner delivered the song everyone had been waiting for – Last Kiss!

The Speak Now hit famously references the show's date, July 9, making it the perfect fit for the evening.

Taylor opted to make the devastating ballad even more heartwrenching by combining it with Red's Sad Beautiful Tragic.