Taylor Swift sneaks into Travis Kelce's game after partying hard at Selena Gomez's wedding!

Kansas City, Missouri - After playing a "big role" at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding, Taylor Swift quietly supported Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs game !

Taylor Swift (2nd from r.) was spotted at Travis Kelce's (far r.) game on Sunday the day after she attended Selena Gomez (far l.) and Benny Blanco's (2nd from l.) wedding. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/itsbennyblanco & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The Fortnight hitmaker was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday where the Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens.

People reports that Taylor pulled yet another secret pop-in a day after she attended Selena and Benny's dreamy nuptials.

The pop star's dad Scott and her brother Austin were also seen at game – though the Chiefs ended up losing to the other team.

Meanwhile, People also divulged more tea on Taylor's "role" in the Bluest Flame singer's intimate ceremony.



T-Swift reportedly gave a speech at the reception along with Ed Sheeran and Selena's Only Murders in the Building costars (and inter-generational besties) Martin Short and Steve Martin.