Taylor Swift sparks record voter registration after message to fans

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has mobilized her fans in record numbers yet again, but instead of buying concert tickets or solving vault puzzles , they're voting!

Taylor Swift spurred a flood of new voter registrations after sharing a message on social media encouraging fans to register on Tuesday. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer shared a message on her Instagram story encouraging her nearly 300 million followers to register to vote.

"I've been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I've heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are," she wrote. "Make sure you're ready to use them in our elections this year!"

She finished off the post with a link for fans to register to vote if they haven't done so already.

In yet another clear case of Swift's powerful influence, Vote.org saw a 1,226% increase in participation in the hour after the Grammy winner shared the post, per Billboard.

Communications Director Nick Morrow also revealed that Vote.org averaged 13,000 users every 30 minutes after Tuesday's post.