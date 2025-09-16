Taylor Swift spotted at Kansas City Chiefs party after bizarre game day disguise

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift was spotted in new photos with Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates after the pop star adopted a bizarre disguise to attend the team's Sunday game.

Taylor Swift (l.) was seen with Travis Kelce (r.) post-game party following her unusual disguise at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kanebrown

The spouses-to-be were pictured alongside Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, in a new snap shared by country singer Kane Brown on Monday.

"happy birthday Pat & congrats TT," Kane, who was joined by his wife Katelyn, wrote. "thanks for hosting us Britt."

Patrick and Travis were both wearing the same outfits they had worn on the way to the game on Sunday, suggesting that the birthday party took place after the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This marks the first time fans have gotten a peek at what Taylor wore to the game, as the 35-year-old seemingly stayed hidden behind a large, moving wall when she stealthily headed to her suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

It's unclear why Taylor opted for the disguise, but some fans suspect it may be due to security concerns.

The outing marked the Grammy winner's first NFL game as Travis' fiancée, as the two announced their engagement last month.