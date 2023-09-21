Is Taylor Swift heading to Kansas City for Travis Kelce's Chiefs game?

Travis Kelce claimed that he has invited Taylor Swift to see him play with the Kansas City Chiefs. © Collage: Catherine Powell & Norm Hall / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the last month, the NFL world has been buzzing like a beehive over the athlete's rumored romantic escapades with the Grammy-winning singer.

And well, hold onto your popcorn because, on Thursday, the two-time Super Bowl champ took center stage on the Pat McAfee show, serving up some sizzling drama that had Swifties on the edge of their seats!

"I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce said.

Not only did the tight end apparently confirm that he's talking with Swift, but if she attends a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, she would utterly break the internet with her star appearance amid their rampant dating rumors.