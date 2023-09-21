Is Taylor Swift heading to Kansas City for Travis Kelce's Chiefs game?
Kansas City, Missouri - Will Taylor Swift accept Travis Kelce's offer?
In the last month, the NFL world has been buzzing like a beehive over the athlete's rumored romantic escapades with the Grammy-winning singer.
And well, hold onto your popcorn because, on Thursday, the two-time Super Bowl champ took center stage on the Pat McAfee show, serving up some sizzling drama that had Swifties on the edge of their seats!
"I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce said.
Not only did the tight end apparently confirm that he's talking with Swift, but if she attends a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, she would utterly break the internet with her star appearance amid their rampant dating rumors.
Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance be real?
Kelce sparked a wave of responses online with his surprising comments on the Anti-Hero artist about their rumored romance!
"Dude if she ends up going to the game, this platform is going to explode," one fan tweeted.
"New Power Couple of the century," another fan wrote.
"The Kelces can't stop winning," another added.
"I am swooning. This man... He straight up spoke to her competitive nature. This is so hot," one fan adored.
On Sunday, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM EST. Will Swift make a secret appearance to watch her rumored boo in action?
Cover photo: Collage: Catherine Powell & Norm Hall / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP