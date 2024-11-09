Taylor Swift steps out for stylish dinner with newly single Zoë Kravitz

New York, New York - Zoë Kravitz shook off her recent breakup on a girls' night out with Taylor Swift in the Big Apple!

Zoë Kravitz (r.) shook off her recent breakup on a girls' night out with Taylor Swift in the Big Apple. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Bestimage

The stars headed to dinner at Chez Margaux in Manhattan on Friday night, where they were joined by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, according to PEOPLE.

Taylor wowed in a colorful Vivienne Westwood dress featuring a corset-style top and ruffle blue midi-skirt.

She kept her curly hair in a chic updo and accessorized her look with red velvet heels and a small black purse.

As for Zoë, the 35-year-old actor covered up a nude lace slip dress with an oversized black jacket, pairing the ensemble with black kitten heels.

The friends' night comes on the heels of Zoë's shock split from fiancé Channing Tatum, with whom she recently worked on her directorial debut Blink Twice.

Taylor has been close with the Big Little Lies star for several years now, and Zoë even has songwriting credits on the 34-year-old's hit 2022 album Midnights!