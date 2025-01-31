Taylor Swift tapped for special role at the 2025 Grammy Awards!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift will be presenting at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she is competing in six categories.

© KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The music ceremony announced her role on Thursday, marking the first time she's presented in over a decade.

On the heels of her smash-hit album The Tortured Poets Department, the 35-year-old pop star has been nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

Swift has also earned a nod for her feature on Gracie Abrams' latest album, Us, which will compete for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The Grammys have not yet revealed any other presenters.

Swift is not expected to perform, but there will be no shortage of memorable numbers with nominees like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Shakira, and more set to hit the stage.

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to host the awards ceremony, marking his fifth consecutive year as Grammys host.