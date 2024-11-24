Taylor Swift tearfully thanks fans after standing ovation during final Toronto Eras Tour concert

Toronto, Canada - Taylor Swift emotionally reflected over her sold-out Eras Tour as it nears it's end!

Taylor Swift emotionally serenaded the Toronto crowd after receiving a standing ovation. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

T-Swift burst into tears as she received a standing ovation during her final show in Toronto on Saturday.

The pop sensation was filmed in viral clips from the concert tearing up onstage while serenading the crowd with her song Champagne Problems.

"Toronto, we're at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my..." Taylor told the Rogers Centre crowd before emotionally turning so she could wipe away tears.

The Love Story hitmaker tearfully joked, "It's not even the last show," while also thanking her band, performers, and fans for "giving us that moment that we will never forget."

"I love you guys. Thanks so much for that," she concluded.