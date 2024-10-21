Taylor Swift reveals how she picked the cities for The Eras Tour's final shows

Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift dished on how she picked the cities for The Eras Tour's final shows as she kicked off the concert series' last leg in Miami, Florida.

The 34-year-old pop star brought her billion-dollar tour to Hard Rock Stadium – home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins – in epic fashion over the weekend.

During Saturday's show, Taylor shed light on how she settled on the five cities that would be lucky enough to host her final shows.

"We decided, if we're going to end this tour – eventually it has to happen – we gotta pick the crowds and the cities and the places where the crowds are going to be passionate, enthusiastic, screaming the words to every single song, like the most fun crowds imaginable," she said, per PEOPLE.

"So, there was only one conclusion for how to kick off this last leg, and that is Miami, Florida!"

The Sunshine State's crowds surely lived up to the hype, but Taylor herself made the shows extra special by debuting new outfits, delivering enviable surprise song mash-ups, and even dropping an Easter egg or two.

But the Cruel Summer singer also appeared to include a sweet nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, even though he was unable to attend the Florida shows due to his football schedule.