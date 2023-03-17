Taylor Swift shares a sneak peek at The Eras Tour as fans gush over new songs!

Glendale, Arizona - Taylor Swift is finally kicking off her long-awaited return to touring with The Eras Tour , and she's given fans an exciting sneak peek at her rehearsals!

Taylor Swift will perform her first show of The Eras Tour on Friday. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old sent her fans into a total frenzy on Thursday with the surprise announcement of four new songs to celebrate the start of the tour on Friday.

But that's not all Swift had in store for fans!



The Anti-Hero singer surprised fans with a series of photos from her rehearsal sessions with the very appropriate caption, "In my Eras era."

The pics see Tay striking some epic poses while practicing her performances, and Swifties couldn't get enough!

On her story, Swift gave fans a further look at the prep process that proved her killer talent – in arts and crafts, that is.

One snap showed off her dad's "D.O.H." (for Dad of Headliner, of course) all-access pass that she crafted herself.

"Made my dad's tour credential. We are a small family business," she wrote.

The creative talents seem to run in the family, as the Lavender Haze artist also revealed that she'll be performing with a bejeweled Fearless-era guitar made by her "parents with super glue and a free afternoon."

As Swifties collectively freaked out over The Eras Tour becoming a little too real, they were caught off guard by even more surprises at midnight sharp!