Taylor Swift shares a sneak peek at The Eras Tour as fans gush over new songs!
Glendale, Arizona - Taylor Swift is finally kicking off her long-awaited return to touring with The Eras Tour, and she's given fans an exciting sneak peek at her rehearsals!
The 33-year-old sent her fans into a total frenzy on Thursday with the surprise announcement of four new songs to celebrate the start of the tour on Friday.
But that's not all Swift had in store for fans!
The Anti-Hero singer surprised fans with a series of photos from her rehearsal sessions with the very appropriate caption, "In my Eras era."
The pics see Tay striking some epic poses while practicing her performances, and Swifties couldn't get enough!
On her story, Swift gave fans a further look at the prep process that proved her killer talent – in arts and crafts, that is.
One snap showed off her dad's "D.O.H." (for Dad of Headliner, of course) all-access pass that she crafted herself.
"Made my dad's tour credential. We are a small family business," she wrote.
The creative talents seem to run in the family, as the Lavender Haze artist also revealed that she'll be performing with a bejeweled Fearless-era guitar made by her "parents with super glue and a free afternoon."
As Swifties collectively freaked out over The Eras Tour becoming a little too real, they were caught off guard by even more surprises at midnight sharp!
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour surprises just keep coming
Even after the new music hit streaming platforms at midnight, the surprises kept coming!
Perhaps most notably, the songs weren't listed as new releases, but instead corresponded with already-released albums.
All The Girls You Loved Before was listed with Lover, as it has long been rumored to be a scrapped song from the album.
Eyes Open and Safe & Sound (Taylor's Versions) were attached to Red, which was the album released closest to the time they originally dropped for the movie soundtrack.
If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version), however, was placed with Fearless rather than its original album, Speak Now.
The move fueled fan theories that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming soon, with many arguing she made the swap because If This Was A Movie was the only song on the album she didn't write alone.
This would pave the way for an entirely self-written Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
Of course, with four more tracks, the possibilities for The Eras Tour setlist are now even more overwhelming.
Swifties will finally learn what she has in store for the tour with the first show in Glendale, Arizona on Friday night.
