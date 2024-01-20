Taylor Swift-themed menu items take over Bills vs. Chiefs game

Buffalo, New York - The Buffalo Bills are serving up some sizzling hot Taylor Swift -themed "Bad Blood Waffle Fries " in their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. And that's not all!

Who's hungry?

The Buffalo Bills are channeling their inner Swiftie spirit for the team's divisional-round clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Delaware North, the stadium's food service partner, has reportedly rolled out an exclusive menu starring some epic Swift-themed dishes.

First on the menu is "Bad Blood Waffle Fries" – a two-foot-long spectacle piled with spiced waffle fries featuring each city's culinary specialty.

Next up is the "Karma Quesadilla" which includes chicken tenders, bacon, and cilantro ranch topped with pork belly.

"We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu [and] adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans," says Andy Altomare, Delaware North's general manager at Highmark Stadium.

Whether Taylor Swift herself will be there to support boo Travis Kelce and grace the stands with her presence, her spirit will nonetheless be alive in everyone's tummies!