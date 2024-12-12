Taylor Swift shares first post since end of The Eras Tour: "It was rare. I was there."

Vancouver, Canada - Taylor Swift has shared her first message with fans since bringing the curtain down on The Eras Tour.

Three days after her final performance in Vancouver, the 34-year-old pop star took to her Instagram page to pay homage to the record-breaking concert series.

Borrowing a few lines from her iconic hit All Too Well, Taylor wrote in the caption, "It was rare. I was there. I remember it."



The post kicked off with Taylor waving to the crowd at the end of her final song, Karma, followed by a group hug with her dancers after the number.

The slideshow featured snaps from almost every portion of the show, with the Grammy winner's surprise duet with opener Gracie Abrams also getting a shoutout.

Taylor even gave fans a peek inside her infamous "cleaning cart," which transports her to the stage each night. In one photo, she's seen posing inside next to several cat-themed decorations.

After a two-year run consisting of 149 shows, The Eras Tour has officially become the first tour to ever gross $2 billion.

The tour became an undeniable cultural phenomenon as well, with Swifties making the most of the experience with special costumes, friendship bracelet exchanges, and so much more.