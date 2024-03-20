Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted with mystery couple at private LA club

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly spotted enjoying a date night with an unidentified couple at a private club over the weekend.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce enjoyed a secret date night in Los Angeles, California over the weekend. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon, SUZANNE CORDEIRO, & Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Let the infamous love story continue!

On Saturday evening, the two lovebirds dined at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, according to Us Weekly.

An insider revealed that Taylor and Travis arrived after 8 PM and "everyone's eyes were on them."

The source added that Disney CEO Bob Iger, who just so happened to be dining at the club with his wife Willow Bay, was among those who approached their table.

Iger "jumped up from his seat" the minute he saw Taylor at the establishment.

"Considering that ERAS just opened on Disney+, it's not surprising that Mr. Iger was eager to touch base with Ms. Swift," one fan wrote on X.

Taylor was also allegedly "very kind to everyone" throughout the evening.

The couple reportedly stayed at the club for over two hours, and Page Six noted they were joined by "another couple," who have yet to be identified.

Other celebrities that have appeared at the prestigious LA club include Leonardo DiCaprio and Kylie Jenner's boo Timothée Chalamet.