Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted with mystery couple at private LA club
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reportedly spotted enjoying a date night with an unidentified couple at a private club over the weekend.
Let the infamous love story continue!
On Saturday evening, the two lovebirds dined at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, according to Us Weekly.
An insider revealed that Taylor and Travis arrived after 8 PM and "everyone's eyes were on them."
The source added that Disney CEO Bob Iger, who just so happened to be dining at the club with his wife Willow Bay, was among those who approached their table.
Iger "jumped up from his seat" the minute he saw Taylor at the establishment.
"Considering that ERAS just opened on Disney+, it's not surprising that Mr. Iger was eager to touch base with Ms. Swift," one fan wrote on X.
Taylor was also allegedly "very kind to everyone" throughout the evening.
The couple reportedly stayed at the club for over two hours, and Page Six noted they were joined by "another couple," who have yet to be identified.
Other celebrities that have appeared at the prestigious LA club include Leonardo DiCaprio and Kylie Jenner's boo Timothée Chalamet.
Why are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Los Angeles?
Tayvis are enjoying some downtime in their careers, after Taylor just wrapped up six nights in Singapore, where her boo came out to see her. She is now on hiatus from The Eras Tour until May.
Travos is in the midst of football offseason, having just won the Super Bowl. The two do not have major travel obligations for the first time in months and can spend some extended time cuddled up.
According to insiders, the two have settled into Taylor's home in Beverly Hills and are "spending quality time together and with friends and family."
Who knows what LA adventures the two have in store next!
Cover photo: Collage: Patrick T. Fallon, SUZANNE CORDEIRO, & Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP