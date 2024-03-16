What are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's plans for her break from The Eras Tour?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both enjoying some downtime in their careers at the moment, so what are their big plans for the time off?

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce are said to be enjoying their downtime together in California amid breaks in both of their professional lives © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Isaiah Vazquez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After wrapping up six nights in Singapore, the 34-year-old pop star is on hiatus from The Eras Tour until May, while her NFL star boyfriend finished up his season with another Super Bowl victory last month.

For the first time in months, the two do not have major travel obligations, and according to insiders, they're planning to enjoy the slower days as simply as they can.

"They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together," a source told Us Weekly on Thursday.

The two have reportedly settled into Taylor's home in Beverly Hills and have been "spending quality time together and with friends and family."

Amid their busy professional lives, the pair is focused on carving out as much time together as possible, so they're already busy "scheduling" their next moves to continue meeting up as often as they can.

"Toward the end of the month, they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops," the insider added.

While Taylor may not be on tour in April, she's not likely to go under the radar, as The Tortured Poets Department is sure to make waves in the music world when it finally arrives.