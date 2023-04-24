Did Taylor Swift just hint at her next release during The Eras Tour?

Houston, Texas - Taylor Swift may be busy on the road as she continues The Eras Tour , but that isn't stopping her usual Easter egg trickery!

Taylor Swift fans are speculating that she dropped a hint about her next re-recording during a concert in Houston on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@audballers & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 33-year-old thrilled fans with three consecutive shows at NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version) in Houston, Texas, beginning on April 21.

Swift dug deep into her discography for the weekend's surprise songs, which included two picks from her debut album.

But many fans are now focused on a certain projection that appeared on the ceiling during the April 22 show.

Per a fan's viral TikTok, number 3 was spotlit onto the venue's ceiling just before the Anti-Hero singer began her surprise songs for the evening.

While some argued that it was simply the impact of the roof's shape on the lights, the fan behind the TikTok said that the lights looked quite different when they were projected during other songs. She added that another fan said they saw the 3 during Swift's Vegas shows.

Naturally, Swifties are taking the unusual projection as the latest excuse to theorize wildly about her next music moves.

Could it be another clue about Swift's next album release?