Does Taylor Swift have a surprise in store for The Eras Tour in Nashville?

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Music City on Friday, and fans are convinced she will make the shows extra special with a major surprise!

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she will announce her next album at The Eras Tour in Nashville on Friday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 33-year-old is set to hit the stage for three shows at Nissan Stadium alongside opening acts Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Nashville holds a special significance for the Anti-Hero singer, as she moved to the city at 14 years old to kick off her music career.

With this in mind, many Swifties are now theorizing that she will make the concerts extra special by finally confirming the long-awaited announcement of her next re-recording.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the re-recorded version of her third album, has not been confirmed just yet, but a plethora of Easter eggs and hints from Swift herself have strongly suggested it will be the next re-recording to drop.

The Lavender Haze artist hinted at the album once again in her latest social media post, and now fans have collected further evidence from the tour that the album's announcement will be made in Nashville.