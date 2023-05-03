Does Taylor Swift have a surprise in store for The Eras Tour in Nashville?
Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Music City on Friday, and fans are convinced she will make the shows extra special with a major surprise!
The 33-year-old is set to hit the stage for three shows at Nissan Stadium alongside opening acts Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and Phoebe Bridgers.
Nashville holds a special significance for the Anti-Hero singer, as she moved to the city at 14 years old to kick off her music career.
With this in mind, many Swifties are now theorizing that she will make the concerts extra special by finally confirming the long-awaited announcement of her next re-recording.
Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the re-recorded version of her third album, has not been confirmed just yet, but a plethora of Easter eggs and hints from Swift herself have strongly suggested it will be the next re-recording to drop.
The Lavender Haze artist hinted at the album once again in her latest social media post, and now fans have collected further evidence from the tour that the album's announcement will be made in Nashville.
Will Taylor Swift announce Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in Nashville?
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) theories have been spreading like wildfire for months now, so it's hard not to feel like this is yet another false alarm.
Still, Swift caused another frenzy with her social media post from Monday, which was a thank-you message to Atlanta following her three shows there last weekend.
"Looove yooouuu. Hey Nashville you're NEXT," she wrote, with a purple heart emoji at the end.
Fans quickly took note of the Grammy winner's use of three o's in "love" as well as three o's and three u's in "you."
Since Speak Now was her third album, many believed these were Easter eggs teasing the announcement. To add further weight to the theories, Swift has repeatedly used purple to represent the era, which pulls from her purple dress on the album's cover.
Concertgoers also noted that their light-up bracelets flashed purple at the end of the final Atlanta show on Sunday, which may be yet another hint.
Another elaborate theory noted that the number of times the bracelets flashed purple correlated to the number of weekends left until the Nashville shows, based on patterns from the Arlington and Tampa concerts.
Is this just another false alarm? Swifties will finally get their answer when she takes the stage on May 5, 6, and 7 in Nashville.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire