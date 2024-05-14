Taylor Swift debuts new outfits at The Eras Tour Paris!
Paris, France - Taylor Swift kept the surprises coming as she hit the stage for her third performance of The Eras Tour in Paris, France.
Saturday's show welcomed several new outfits, continuing a trend that began at her opening night on Thursday.
While most eras returned to previously worn ensembles, 1989 debuted yet another new look, this time pairing a green top with a pink skirt. Taylor completed the look with mismatched boots – one green and one pink.
The outfit is the third new 1989 look worn in Paris, with all three being the same top and skirt combo in different colors.
The show also debuted the third look for the 34-year-old's brand-new Tortured Poets Department set. Though she kept the same white gown for the earlier numbers, she revealed a new silver two-piece set, which was complemented by a new silver blazer for her performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Taylor wore a black set under the white gown for the first-ever live performance of the TTPD set before debuting a white version the following night.
The Grammy winner has shifted the era orders to feature the surprise songs after TTPD instead of 1989, but the acoustic set has welcomed new outfits to match the latest additions to her 1989 fashion repertoire.
Taylor Swift keeps the surprises coming at The Eras Tour Paris
In the original order, Taylor went straight from 1989 into the surprise songs, adding on a duster that matched the color of the set during the prior set.
With the acoustic performances now following TTPD, the Karma songstress has instead rocked new, high-low dresses that are likely worn over the two-piece ensemble from I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Saturday brought a new orange gown into the mix, joining the pink and blue numbers worn the first two nights.
It remains to be seen whether the original 1989 sets and surprise song dusters will ever make their way back to the stage.
Taylor will play one more show in Paris on Sunday before bringing her sold-out stadium tour to Stockholm, Sweden.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cookie.grafie & @thomas.mtn