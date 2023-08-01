Taylor Swift urged to delay LA shows as hotel workers fight for living wages

Los Angeles, California - Hotel workers are asking Taylor Swift to enter her "solidarity era" by postponing her Los Angeles shows as they threaten to go on strike.

Hotel workers in Los Angeles are threatening to go on strike this week and are asking Taylor Swift to show solidarity by delaying her planned Eras Tour concerts. © Collage: REUTERS & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

With jacked-up prices, Los Angeles hotels are set to make massive profits as fans pour into town for Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts, but workers fighting for a living wage are not expected to see any of those gains.

That's why Unite Here Local 11 – the labor union representing housekeepers, reception workers, cooks, and more at around 60 hotels across LA and Orange County – is urging the pop star to postpone her Los Angeles show to add pressure on hotel execs.

"Dear Taylor, as a strong and fearless woman, you inspire us," workers wrote in an open letter to Swift last Thursday, published as an ad in the Los Angeles Times. "We make beds, clean bathrooms, and take care of every guest need."

"Your shows make our hotels a lot of money. In Los Angeles, hotels are doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming," the letter continued.

"They also add junk fees on rooms, just like Ticketmaster does."