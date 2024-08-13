Taylor Swift's Eras Tour makes major security updates for Wembley shows after terror plot

London, UK - Taylor Swift is set to take the stage for four shows in London this week – her first since the foiled terrorist plot targeting her Vienna performances. As anxiety looms, Wembley Stadium has revealed a number of major security updates to keep Swifties safe.

The 34-year-old pop star will play five sold-out nights in London between Thursday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 20.

After a foiled ISIS terror plot led to the cancellation of her three scheduled shows in Vienna, Wembley has assured fans that safety is of "paramount importance."

"We collaborate closely with the Police, the Safety Advisory Group, and the relevant authorities to ensure that the stadium's security protocols meet the highest standards," Wembley's website said.

Per TMZ, counterterrorism security officials will also be present.

Notably, any fan without a ticket has been advised to avoid the area, as they will not be allowed outside any of the stadium's entrances. While some US venues employed similar restrictions, many recent European dates have seen thousands of Swifties crowd nearby to listen to the show – often affectionately called "Tay-gating."

Swift has also altered the set times, allowing fans into the venue even earlier and kicking off the opening acts at 4:55 PM local time. Along with returning opener Paramore, the London shows will welcome special guests Raye, Holly Humberstone, Maisie Peters, Sofia Isella, and Suki Waterhouse.

Following the cancellation of the Vienna shows, London Mayor Sadiq Khan affirmed that Wembley was prepared to "carry on" and host all five shows safely.

