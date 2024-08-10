Suspect in plot to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts planned car carnage

Vienna, Austria - The main suspect in a plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna allegedly planned to drive his car into a crowd of fans on either Thursday or Friday, with the goal of killing as many people as possible, investigators said.

The 19-year-old man had planned to use an explosive device and cutting and stabbing weapons in the attack outside the Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift was scheduled to perform, Austrian investigators said on Friday.



The suspect has confessed, according to police.

Swift's three Viennese concerts were cancelled for security reasons, leaving tens of thousands of fans very disappointed.

On Friday, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said an 18-year-old man from Iraq, who had pledged allegiance to the terrorist group Islamic State, had been arrested.

The minister said that the 18-year-old was travelling with the 19-year-old main suspect, though he was not directly involved in the attack plans. The two young men reportedly knew each other casually, officials stated.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, as was a 17-year-old suspect who was working as a stage and scaffolding builder in the concert venue and is a friend of the principal suspect. While the oldest teen confessed, the youngest one has refused to talk, officials said.