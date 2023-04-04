Taylor Swift's team responds to fan complaints about The Eras Tour merch
New York, New York - After Taylor Swift fans took to social media to draw attention to issues with The Eras Tour merchandise, the singer's team shared a message addressing the concerns.
The 33-year-old has played seven shows so far in her highly-anticipated return to touring, and along with the massive demand for tickets, the tour's merchandise truck has been met with long lines hours way before the show's start time.
Unfortunately, many of the Swifties lucky enough to snag some of the exclusive items were disappointed after finally bringing them home.
TikTok, Twitter, and Reddit all became flooded with posts from fans saying that their merch had significantly faded after washing it, even after following the directions printed on the label.
On Monday, Swift's team added a "Care Notice" to her official website about The Eras Tour merchandise.
"Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print. This slight fade is related to the product's distressed, vintage look," the statement said.
The message went on to urge fans to adhere to the product's washing directions, but Swift's team did offer an option for concertgoers who already had significant damage to their merch.
Taylor Swift fans may be eligible for Eras Tour merch exchanges
According to the website's notice, fans whose merch has "a dramatic loss of pigment or ink bleeding" after washing can contact the store via email to address the issue.
A replacement may be granted if the situation meets the criteria of the store's exchange policy.
The Anti-Hero singer's next stop on The Eras Tour is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 13.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@rockndunne