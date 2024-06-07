Matty Healy brushes off Taylor Swift romance after The Tortured Poets Department

London, UK - Matty Healy has allegedly shaken off his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift that took center stage on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, The 1975 frontman is unbothered by the scrutiny that the acclaimed album garnered.

"He loves the attention it's brought to him, [but] he also thinks it's hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious," an insider told the outlet.

Apparently, Matty has denied some of the claims Taylor seemed to make on the record – namely, the notion that they ever discussed a serious future – and was a bit "blindsided" as a result.

"For her to be saying things about baby carriages… and living together – he says it had never even come up," the source added. "He's taking it in stride."

While the song's subjects have not been confirmed by the singer herself, fans are convinced that it was Matty who inspired most of the album.

Taylor and Matty are said to have only dated for about a month, but the songs on TTPD paint a picture of quite an intense love affair.

Naturally, the Chocolate singer's apparent brush-off didn't sit well with Swifties, who left their thoughts under an IG post from Us Weekly sharing the quotes.