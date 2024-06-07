Matty Healy brushes off Taylor Swift romance after The Tortured Poets Department
London, UK - Matty Healy has allegedly shaken off his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift that took center stage on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
According to a new report from Us Weekly, The 1975 frontman is unbothered by the scrutiny that the acclaimed album garnered.
"He loves the attention it's brought to him, [but] he also thinks it's hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious," an insider told the outlet.
Apparently, Matty has denied some of the claims Taylor seemed to make on the record – namely, the notion that they ever discussed a serious future – and was a bit "blindsided" as a result.
"For her to be saying things about baby carriages… and living together – he says it had never even come up," the source added. "He's taking it in stride."
While the song's subjects have not been confirmed by the singer herself, fans are convinced that it was Matty who inspired most of the album.
Taylor and Matty are said to have only dated for about a month, but the songs on TTPD paint a picture of quite an intense love affair.
Naturally, the Chocolate singer's apparent brush-off didn't sit well with Swifties, who left their thoughts under an IG post from Us Weekly sharing the quotes.
Matty Healy's alleged comments on TTPD spark Swiftie fury
"Something the smallest man who ever lived would say," one fan wrote.
"Not me deleting the ONE song I downloaded by the 1975 now," another said.
Despite the album's heavy lyrics, the 34-year-old pop star's prologue seems to show that, in hindsight, she has come to under that the relationship was a fleeting moment clouded by overwhelming emotions.
"It was a mutual manic phase / It was self harm / It was house and then cardiac arrest," she writes. "A smirk creeps onto this poet's face / Because it’s the worst men that I write best."
The prologue also seems to dispel speculation the primary inspiration was Taylor's ex, Joe Alwyn, whom she split from after six years of dating – and just a month before her fling with Matty.
"Out of the slammer and into a tidal wave / How gallant to save the empress from her gilded tower / Swinging a sword he could barely lift," Taylor adds.
As always, it's important to take the insider's quotes with a grain of salt.
Matty has only shared one direct comment on the album, where he said he hadn't listened to it much but said he was "sure it's good."
