Tim Walz shouts out Taylor Swift as he brands Trump "the smallest man"

Superior, Wisconsin - Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz flexed his Swiftie status as he shouted out the singer during a recent rally – and even used her song lyrics to blast rival Donald Trump !

Tim Walz (l.) paid homage to Taylor Swift (c.) in his latest dig at rival Donald Trump. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP, IMAGO / ABACAPRESS, JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking in Wisconsin on Saturday, the Minnesota governor took a moment to share a "life hack" with the men in the crowd.

"Surround yourself with smart women and listen to them, and you'll do just fine. That includes my fellow cat owner, Taylor Swift, too, by the way," he said.

But Walz's Swiftian references didn't end there as he then added, "It's really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world: Donald Trump."

Though not quite verbatim, the dig was surely inspired by the fan-favorite track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived from Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The pop star recently threw her support behind Walz as she formally endorsed Kamala Harris following the Democrat's debate against Trump – much to the ire of the former president.