Travis Kelce buys new home to maintain privacy with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has purchased a new home in Kansas City as he looks to have more privacy amid his romance with Taylor Swift. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old athlete has purchased a new home in Kansas City for nearly $6 million.

The residence is located in a gated community, affording more privacy as paparazzi continue to hound Travis because of his relationship with the 33-year-old pop star.

Travis's old home had reportedly become a "tourist attraction" amid the intense attention on the couple, which the outlet revealed made the Super Bowl champ "uncomfortable."

Despite some swirling rumors that the new couple was looking for a new home together, TMZ has confirmed that Travis made the purchase, which was finalized on Tuesday, alone.

Though the stars had been keeping their romance under the radar at first, they have since grown more open with public comments on the romance and their first official outing as couple in New York.

