Travis Kelce buys new home to maintain privacy with Taylor Swift
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce had made a major residential move amid his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.
According to TMZ, the 34-year-old athlete has purchased a new home in Kansas City for nearly $6 million.
The residence is located in a gated community, affording more privacy as paparazzi continue to hound Travis because of his relationship with the 33-year-old pop star.
Travis's old home had reportedly become a "tourist attraction" amid the intense attention on the couple, which the outlet revealed made the Super Bowl champ "uncomfortable."
Despite some swirling rumors that the new couple was looking for a new home together, TMZ has confirmed that Travis made the purchase, which was finalized on Tuesday, alone.
Though the stars had been keeping their romance under the radar at first, they have since grown more open with public comments on the romance and their first official outing as couple in New York.
Travis Kelce opens up about romance with Taylor Swift
On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis admitted he's "protective" over Taylor after footage caught the NFL star moving ahead of her security to open her car door himself while out in Manhattan.
The duo has been spending significant time both in Travis's current residence of Kansas City and Taylor's New York during her break from The Eras Tour.
After a buzzworthy weekend in the Big Apple, Travis will have to be back in Missouri for the Chiefs-Chargers game on Sunday, where all eyes are sure to be on his suite for another potential Taylor appearance.
