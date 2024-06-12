Travis Kelce dodges Taylor Swift question: "Something I'd rather just keep personal"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce artfully dodged questions about his romance with Taylor Swift during a recent NFL press conference... mostly!

Travis Kelce (r.) politely avoided questions about his relationship with Taylor Swift during a recent press conference with the Kansas City Chiefs. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Fernando Leon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old athlete was asked about cooking with Taylor, which the couple shared a peek at in a YouTube video from April.

Though he said it was a "good question," he opted to avoid a direct answer.

"You know, I respect that question, but I'm going to keep that one to myself," Travis said. "Because, you know, I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it's something I'd rather just keep personal."

But it seems the Super Bowl champ had second thoughts, as once the press conference wrapped up, he added, "Taylor makes a great pop-tart and cinnamon roll," before rushing off.

The Karma singer's homemade pop-tarts are actually pretty famous now, thanks to Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid.

Travis' coach revealed that Taylor whipped some up as a gift to the offensive line, and the treats were quite a hit among the team!

With the football preseason ramping up, the tight end has been absent from Taylor's latest stops on The Eras Tour.