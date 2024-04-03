Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift romance: "I'm the happiest I've ever been"

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce had nothing but praise for Taylor Swift as he opened up about their relationship and their plans for the upcoming summer months.

Travis Kelce (r.) gushed over his romance with Taylor Swift in swoon-worthy new interviews.
Chatting with PEOPLE on Tuesday, the 34-year-old athlete said he is the "happiest" that he has ever been, adding, "I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full."

Fresh off another Super Bowl win and a lavish vacation to the Bahamas with Taylor, Travis' swoon-worthy comments should come as no surprise!

"I'm oozing life right now," he said.

In an interview with ET also published Tuesday, the tight end spoke more directly about the 34-year-old pop star as he dished on how they make time to support one another's careers.

"We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her – and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season – it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," he said.

Travis confirmed that he'll be traveling across the pond to catch some of her shows on the UK/Europe leg of The Eras Tour, showing particular excitement for her performances at London's Wembley Stadium.

What are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's plans for the summer?

Travis Kelce (c.) confirmed that he'll be attending some of Taylor Swift's (r.) performances on The Eras Tour this summer.
"Oh, you know I gotta go support," Travis told the outlet. "You know it."

The Kansas City Chiefs star has made the effort to return the favor after Taylor's many appearances at his NFL games.

He most recently attended shows in Australia and Singapore before the Grammy winner began her hiatus from the sold-out stadium tour.

With shows set to resume in Paris next month, Taylor and Travis have made the most of their rare downtime, spending time together in Los Angeles and the Bahamas.

According to Us Weekly, the two are planning a big outing to the famed Coachella music festival, which will be held over back-to-back weekends on April 12-14 and 19-21.

Sources have told the outlet that Taylor and Travis are planning to see performances from the pop star's longtime pals Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, who is set to play with his band Bleachers.

