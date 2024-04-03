Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift romance: "I'm the happiest I've ever been"

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce had nothing but praise for Taylor Swift as he opened up about their relationship and their plans for the upcoming summer months.

Travis Kelce (r.) gushed over his romance with Taylor Swift in swoon-worthy new interviews. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & UPI Photo

Chatting with PEOPLE on Tuesday, the 34-year-old athlete said he is the "happiest" that he has ever been, adding, "I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full."

Fresh off another Super Bowl win and a lavish vacation to the Bahamas with Taylor, Travis' swoon-worthy comments should come as no surprise!

"I'm oozing life right now," he said.

In an interview with ET also published Tuesday, the tight end spoke more directly about the 34-year-old pop star as he dished on how they make time to support one another's careers.

"We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her – and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season – it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," he said.

Travis confirmed that he'll be traveling across the pond to catch some of her shows on the UK/Europe leg of The Eras Tour, showing particular excitement for her performances at London's Wembley Stadium.