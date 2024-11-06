Travis Kelce gushes over last visit to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: "Absolutely rocking"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gushed over seeing Taylor Swift perform at The Eras Tour for the final time as the record-breaking concert series gears up to say goodbye.

Travis Kelce (l.) gushed over seeing Taylor Swift perform at The Eras Tour for the final time as the record-breaking concert series gears up to say goodbye. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Michael Tran / AFP

Taylor made the whole place shimmer as she took the stage for three performances in Indianapolis over the weekend, with the 35-year-old NFL star managing to attend the Saturday show before flying back to Kansas City.

"I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up," Travis said on Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has seen plenty of his girlfriend's performances, but he said there was something special in the air as Taylor played in her final US city of The Eras Tour.

"I'll tell you what, man. The American crowds, they did not disappoint," Travis said.

"I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with, and I'll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking. Absolutely rocking."

Also in attendance at Saturday's show was another sports superstar – WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, whom Travis revealed is quite the Swiftie!