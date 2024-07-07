What are Taylor Swift's plans after The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift is set to wrap up her record-breaking Eras Tour this December, and Swifties are collectively wondering one thing: what's next?

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is set to wrap up her record-breaking Eras Tour this December, and Swifties are collectively wondering one thing: what's next?

Taylor Swift (c.) is set to wrap up her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver on Sunday, December 8. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The 34-year-old superstar has made history with her career-spanning concert series, which kicked off in March 2023. But after almost two years, Taylor is set to bring the ride to an end in Vancouver on Sunday, December 8. The announcement has sparked a flood of theories as to what she'll be up to next, with some even wondering whether The Eras Tour was a farewell tour. That possibility is doubtful given the singer's momentum, but another tour featuring so many hits from each of her past albums is not likely to happen again. So, what will Taylor do next, and what might her next tour look like?

Will Taylor Swift continue touring after the end of The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift is likely to release her final two re-recordings in the year after The Eras Tour comes to an end. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Let's start with what we do know. Taylor has two remaining re-recordings to release: Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) and Reputation (Taylor's Version). Many had assumed she would complete her re-recording project amid the discography-spanning tour, and any new album would get its own tour post-Eras Tour. But these theories took a big hit with the release of The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, as that album was instead assimilated into the shows after its release. Based on her previous patterns, fans have predicted that the last two re-recordings would drop in 2025, and at this point, she won't be touring. So, Taylor's most probable next move would be releasing her 12th studio album the following year, and that record would likely get its own accompanying tour in the standard style. The Eras Tour is likely to remain a unique concert experience for her career, as the three-and-a-half-hour setlist was driven by the fact that Taylor had three new albums that hadn't been given their own tours due to the pandemic. Still, the Grammy winner has always included her biggest hits from past eras on album-focused tours, so at least a few of those are expected to stay, no matter what form her next tour takes.